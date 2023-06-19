UrduPoint.com

Putin Praises Contribution Of Media To Uniting Russian Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 18 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the contribution of media to forging unity in Russian society, which demonstrated the solidarity necessary for the country during the special military operation.

"This is a great advantage of ours, of Russia. It is ours with you, with the media, because it is an enormous work of the media ” that we together with you have recently forged the unity of Russian society. And it has shown the solidarity Russia needed during the combat, the military operation," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

