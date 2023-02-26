UrduPoint.com

Putin Praises Erdogan's Role In Promoting Russia-Turkey Cooperation In Birthday Greetings

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent birthday greetings to his Turkish counterpart on Sunday, praising Recep Tayyip Erdogan's personal contribution to boosting friendship and constructive cooperation in bilateral relations.

"Dear Mr. President, my dear friend, I heartily congratulate you on your birthday.

Russia appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations and constructive cooperation between our countries," Putin said in the letter published on the Kremlin's website.

The Russian president also expressed confidence that Russia and Turkey would continue to coordinate efforts in resolving important issues on regional and global agenda.

