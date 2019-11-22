UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises Implementation Of Russia's State Arms Program

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:38 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the implementation of the country's state arms program, noting that some of the Russian weapons are "years ahead" of those developed in other countries

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the implementation of the country's state arms program, noting that some of the Russian weapons are "years ahead" of those developed in other countries.

"I will make a special mention of the implementation of the state arms program, which has enabled proceeding to radical technical re-equipment of the military," Putin said on Friday at the meeting of the Russian Security Council.

"The share of modern arms and equipment in the Army and the Navy exceeds 68 percent already. Meanwhile, some items are years ahead of foreign analogues in terms of their characteristics," Putin added.

More Stories From World

