Putin Praises Implementation Speed Of Russian, Belarusian Plans

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) All plans set out by Russia and Belarus are being implemented at a better pace than expected, while the economies of both countries are in a good state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"All our plans are being implemented, and at an even better pace than we expected. I would also like to point out the great state of the economies of both Russia and Belarus," Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian leader added that the growth of the Belarusian economy is projected at 3.75%.

"Ours is a little bit lower, I can say, but it is also a good indicator for us. We expect more than 2% of growth," Putin said.

Putin also noted that all the main indicators show that "at any rate, Russia and Belarus will go through this year calmly and confidently," and will demonstrate good growth.

"We are fully and completely implementing all the plans for the construction of the Union State, we are moving confidently in this direction. Trade is growing, it is slightly different at different currencies. According to our data, if we talk in Dollar equivalent, it is $43.7 billion, while according to Belarusian statistics it is almost $45 billion. This is a very good indicator," Putin added.

He also said that "things are moving along in the very least modestly satisfactorily."

On Friday, Kremlin said that the presidents would meet on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation.

