Putin Praises Joint Russian-US Effort to Follow Up on Helsinki Summit

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at his meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, that their teams had been cooperating, giving the two leaders a great opportunity to continue discussions.

"We have not seen each other since Helsinki meeting. Although our teams have been working together, they gave us great opportunity to follow-up on that," Putin said at the beginning of his meeting with Trump.

The Russian president noted that topics for discussion had been already outlined by his US counterpart, adding that they had issues to talk about.