Putin Praises Lukashenko's Efforts To Resolve Situation In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin highly values Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's efforts to resolve the situation during an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that no one, including himself, should be made hero in the situation around the armed mutiny.

"I do not think that I have the right to comment on Alexander Grigorievich's (statement). The president just yesterday praised his efforts to resolve this crisis."

