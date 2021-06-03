(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the former president of Cuba Raul Castro a congratulatory telegram on his 90th birthday, in which he described him as an example of patriotism and statesmanship and noting that he warmly recalls their meetings

"Dear comrade Raul, dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your 90th anniversary. Key events in Cuba's recent history are inextricably linked with your name. Having dedicated your whole life to protecting the interests of your home country and the struggle for social justice, you have rightfully become an example of patriotism, courage, resilience, and statesmanship," the telegram published on Thursday on the Kremlin's website said.

Putin stressed that Raul Castro made a great personal contribution to the formation and development of Russian-Cuban relations.

The Russian president also expressed confidence that "constructive interaction between Moscow and Havana will continue strengthening for the benefit of our peoples."

Meanwhile, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill also congratulated Raul Castro on his 90th birthday and thanked him for his help in organizing a meeting with Pope Francis in Havana in 2016.

Raul Castro was Cuba's Minister of Defence for 50 years after the 1959 revolution and replaced Fidel Castro as head of the ruling party and state. In 2006, due to the illness of his brother, Raul Castro became the acting president of the Council of State in a temporary transfer of power. On March 16, 2021, he announced that he was retiring. After relinquishing all political posts, he continues to advise current leaders on strategic issues.