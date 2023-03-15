Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

Joint efforts of Russia and Syria have led to tangible results in the fight against international terrorism in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

On Tuesday evening, Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin and a number of Russian senior officials.

"Significant results in the fight against terrorism have been achieved thanks to our joint efforts and the crucial role of the Russian armed forces in Syria. It creates an opportunity to stabilize social, economic and domestic situation (in Syria)," Putin said at the meeting with Assad.