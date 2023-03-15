UrduPoint.com

Putin Praises Results Of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism In Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

Joint efforts of Russia and Syria have led to tangible results in the fight against international terrorism in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Joint efforts of Russia and Syria have led to tangible results in the fight against international terrorism in the middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin and a number of Russian senior officials.

"Significant results in the fight against terrorism have been achieved thanks to our joint efforts and the crucial role of the Russian armed forces in Syria. It creates an opportunity to stabilize social, economic and domestic situation (in Syria)," Putin said at the meeting with Assad.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Middle East

Recent Stories

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

42 seconds ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

44 seconds ago
 Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 202 ..

Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 2022

2 minutes ago
 SCCI, CECOS ink MoU to promote industries-academia ..

SCCI, CECOS ink MoU to promote industries-academia linkages

2 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jacket ..

Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jackets to ICT, Punjab, KP police

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.