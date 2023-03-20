UrduPoint.com

Putin Praises Russia-China Energy Ties, Says Russia's Oil, Coal Exports To China Increased

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Putin Praises Russia-China Energy Ties, Says Russia's Oil, Coal Exports to China Increased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Energy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing successfully develops, with the Power of Siberia gas pipeline becoming the "deal of the century" and Russia's oil, gas exports to China significantly increasing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for Communist Party's official newspaper People's Daily.

Putin wrote the article ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Moscow for a three-day visit beginning on March 20.

"Long-term joint plans and programs (between Russia and China) are being successfully implemented.

It will be no exaggeration to say that the Power of Siberia Russian-Chinese gas pipeline has become the "deal of the century" for its scale. The supplies of Russian oil and coal have increased significantly," Putin wrote.

The Russian leader added that cooperation between Russia and China also involved nuclear energy, with Russian specialists participating in building new nuclear power units in China.

