Putin Praises Russian Diplomats for Contributing to Stabilization of Situation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Russian diplomats' contribution to the stabilization of the situation in Syria, in his congratulation on the day of the diplomatic worker.

In his congratulatory message, the president said that the Russian diplomats have always resolutely and consistently defended the country's interests.

"Largely thanks to the efficient work of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the situation in Syria has stabilized to some extent and the intra-Syrian constitutional process has been launched.

We have also achieved perceptible results in developing the Eurasian integration and the Eurasian Economic Union's foreign contacts, as well as the alliance within the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Putin said in his congratulatory message, quoted by the Kremlin.

Putin has also praised the Russian Foreign Ministry for strengthening cooperation with China, India, Eurasia and Latin America, and taking the dialogue with Africa to a new level.