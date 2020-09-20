Putin Praises Russian Media for Large Role in Preserving Historical Memory of Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed in a letter participants of the 24th journalistic forum All Russia 2020 that started in the city Sochi earlier in the day and noted the role of Russian media in preserving historical memory of citizens.

Putin stated that the forum provided participants with an opportunity to discuss topical professional issues, exchange experience and creative findings, as well as served as a platform for those who wanted to contribute to improving the work of Russian media and the media market development.

"And of course, in the year of the 75th anniversary of the victory [in the Great Patriotic War], I would like to note creative and highly sought after activities of Russian media in preserving our historical memory and patriotic education of young people," Putin wrote.

The president added that the sense of civic responsibility of Russian journalists and their large-scale projects deserved deep recognition.