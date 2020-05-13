UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises Russian Military Aviation, Points To Further Development Prospects

Russia is among the few countries capable of producing the entire range of civilian and military aircraft, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, pointing to good prospects for the national military aviation development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is among the few countries capable of producing the entire range of civilian and military aircraft, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, pointing to good prospects for the national military aviation development.

"Russia is among the few countries across the world that are capable of producing the entire range of military and civilian planes and helicopters, this is a real competitive advantage, an embodiment of the potential of our industry, economy, science and education," Putin said at a meeting on support for aviation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia-made planes meet the competition of foreign models seen as market leaders, Putin said.

"By the way, as for the military aviation, we are well ahead," the president added, praising the good prospects for military aviation development.

In Russia, aviation is the transport sphere that is the most badly affected by the coronavirus, the president said, adding that domestic travel was seeing a 85 percent decrease, while international air travel was falling by over 90 percent.

Assistance to airlines exploiting Russia-made planes should be prioritized, Putin added.

