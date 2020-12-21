UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises Russian Military For Fulfilling All Tasks Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Putin Praises Russian Military for Fulfilling All Tasks Amid Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the Defense Ministry and all the military for achieving all the goals set before them despite the impact of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the Defense Ministry and all the military for achieving all the goals set before them despite the impact of the coronavirus.

"I would like to stress that the Defense Ministry, all units of the Army and the Navy fulfilled all the tasks that were set before them, even in this difficult situation, which was largely unprecedented, and did it professionally and efficiently," Putin said.

