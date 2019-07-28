UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises Russian Navy For Upholding Country's Defense, Engaging Latest Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Russian Navy is in the vanguard of adopting and developing new defense technologies and ensures the country's defense capacity to withstand any aggression, President Vladimir Putin said at Russia's annual Navy Day parade.

"Our Navy confidently ensures the security of [Russia] and its national interests and is capable of standing up to any aggressor," Putin said.

According to the president, the Navy will acquire 15 new ships and gunboats, have an upgrade to its naval aviation and coastal troops as well as the infrastructure of its naval bases in 2019.

"The Navy has greatly contributed to the development of science in Russia. Today, it [the Navy] is among the first to adopt the newest technologies. It effectively uses and develops internationally unique engineering and design projects," Putin added.

