SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised naval commander-in-chief Nikolai Evmenov, other officers and personnel for showing "good results" during a Black Sea exercise on Thursday.

The president oversaw the joint drills of the Black Sea and Northern Fleets from the Marshal Ustinov guided missile cruiser, the Kremlin said.

"Nikolai, I want to thank you, as well as the defense minister, and the General Staff for preparing, organizing and conducting this exercise and all personnel for good results shown at sea," Putin said.

He spoke during a military meeting at a Crimean naval college in Sevastopol. Nikolai Evmenov said the results of the drills would be analyzed and reported back to the president.

The exercise involved 31 naval ships, 22 auxiliary vessels, 39 aircraft and a submarine. Warships and the sub launched Kalibr cruise missiles, while MiG-31 fighter jets fired Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at a testing site.