Putin Praises Russian-UK Cooperation During WWII in Congratulatory Address to Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Victory Day, praising the Russian-UK cooperation during World War II as priceless, and noting that it is still needed today.

"The Great Victory became the most important event of the XX century, having an imperishable influence on the fate of the humanity. It was achieved through joint effort of the Soviet Union and the anti-Hitler coalition. This invaluable experience of cooperation is highly in demand today," Putin said in his address, distributed by the Kremlin.

The president expressed the belief that the "memory of the war-times brotherhood" would contribute to the development of the Russian-UK cooperation against modern challenges.