UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Praises Russian-UK Cooperation During WWII In Congratulatory Address To Johnson

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:47 PM

Putin Praises Russian-UK Cooperation During WWII in Congratulatory Address to Johnson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Victory Day, praising the Russian-UK cooperation during World War II as priceless, and noting that it is still needed today

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Victory Day, praising the Russian-UK cooperation during World War II as priceless, and noting that it is still needed today.

"The Great Victory became the most important event of the XX century, having an imperishable influence on the fate of the humanity. It was achieved through joint effort of the Soviet Union and the anti-Hitler coalition. This invaluable experience of cooperation is highly in demand today," Putin said in his address, distributed by the Kremlin.

The president expressed the belief that the "memory of the war-times brotherhood" would contribute to the development of the Russian-UK cooperation against modern challenges.

Related Topics

UK Century Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin World War Event

Recent Stories

Fifteen Migrant Workers Die in Train Accident in I ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Addresses Austrians on WWII End Anniversary ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Sends Congratulatory Message to Georgia, Ukr ..

5 minutes ago

Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi includ ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.