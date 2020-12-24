(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Institute for Nuclear Research of the Russian academy of Sciences (INR RAS) on its 50th anniversary, hailing it as one of the world's leading nuclear research centers.

"Today your institute, which unites a well-coordinated team of talented, qualified specialists, is justly regarded as one of the world's leading centers for fundamental and applied research in the sphere of nuclear physics," the telegram published by the president's press service on Thursday, said.

Putin stressed that the INR had made a great contribution to the development not only of Russia's, but also global scientific potential.

"It is important that you cherish and develop an enormously reach creative legacy of your predecessors, keep high professional standards, give priority attention to the implementation of large-scale international projects, training of gifted youth," the president said.

Putin noted that the establishment of the INR was initiated by prominent Soviet scientists "who determined the main areas of its activity, formed a unique scientific and experimental facility."

The Institute for Nuclear Research (INR) of the Russian Academy of Sciences was founded in 1970 with the goal of establishing experimental facilities needed to carry out research in particle physics, atomic nucleus, cosmic rays and astrophysics. The INR's headquarters are located in Moscow, with a number of its research facilities located in other parts of Russia, as well as in Italy and Ukraine.