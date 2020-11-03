UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises Russkiy Mir Assembly For Raising Russia's Int'l Profile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the contribution of the Russkiy Mir (Russian World) Assembly in raising Russia's international profile in a telegram to the event's guests and participants.

The 14th Russkiy Mir Assembly is taking place online on Tuesday.

"I shall stress that your fruitful efforts, multifaceted expert and research activity, substantive creative, learning and educational initiatives aimed at popularization of the Russian language and literature, expansion of Russian-speaking information landscape, raising Russia's profile in the world deserve profound recognition," the telegram reads.

The president stressed that the assembly had become a significant event in the country's history, as well as an important element of international humanitarian cooperation.

The assembly is organized by the state-sponsored Russkiy Mir Foundation, which was created to promote the Russian language and culture across the world.

More Stories From World

