Putin Praises Sputnik Estonia For Raising Issue Of Pressure Media Outlet Faces In Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:14 PM

Putin Praises Sputnik Estonia for Raising Issue of Pressure Media Outlet Faces in Country

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Thursday Sputnik Estonia, a local foreign language arm of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, for voicing the issue of the ill treatment that the European country gives to its reporters and assured that Russia would do everything to support the media outlet's work abroad

"What you are saying about this right now, I believe, can no longer go unnoticed. Such things surprise me very much because they [the West] always try to accuse us of some mortal sins, including pressure on the media, while they themselves do the very same thing that they accuse us of. This is certainly amazing cynicism, but unfortunately, I must tell you that taking measures associated with some restrictions at the state level will not be very effective, because they will grist to the mill of those who just want to pull our countries and our peoples apart," Putin said during his annual end-of-year press conference.

Employees of Sputnik Estonia have recently been threatened with criminal charges by the country's authorities unless they leave the outlet by January 1, 2020. The 2014 European Union's sanctions linked to Ukraine were cited as a justification.

The Russian president added that it was important to continue to work in those countries "that are afraid of your [Sputnik's] information, are afraid of you and are afraid of the truth that you bring to your viewers and listeners."

"They are afraid of your influence on the minds of people and the freedom of information dissemination is one of the fundamental freedoms of the modern democratic world. For our part, we will do our best to support you anywhere but in accessible ways so as not to damage our interstate relations," Putin added.

