Putin Praises Stable Relations With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has stable working relations with US President Joe Biden and constructive interaction with the US administration.

"In general, I have established quite working and stable relations with President Biden.

The under secretary of state (Victoria Nuland) is currently in Moscow. She is discussing my further contacts with President Biden with Russian colleagues. The relations with the current administration are quite constructive," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.