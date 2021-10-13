UrduPoint.com

Putin Praises Stable Relations With Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Putin Praises Stable Relations With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has stable working relations with US President Joe Biden and constructive interaction with the US administration.

"In general, I have established quite working and stable relations with President Biden.

The under secretary of state (Victoria Nuland) is currently in Moscow. She is discussing my further contacts with President Biden with Russian colleagues. The relations with the current administration are quite constructive," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Victoria Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

42 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

42 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

57 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

35 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.