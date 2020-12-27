Putin Praises Work of Emergencies Ministry, Its Contribution to Fight Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and Russian rescuers for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus and their role in eliminating the consequences of environmental catastrophes this year.

"I would like to say the kindest words to the veterans of the department and, of course, to thank the entire team of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia for their effective work this year - for their professionalism in eliminating the consequences of heavy rains and typhoons in the Far East, the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk, and other emergency situations.

I would like to highlight your participation in the fight against the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection," Putin said on Emergency Rescuer's Day, marked in Russia on December 27.

The Russian President pointed out that the Ministry of Emergency Situations celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Putin said that Russian rescuers continue to demonstrate discipline, courage, empathy and compassion in saving the lives of people and protecting their health and well-being.