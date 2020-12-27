UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Praises Work Of Emergencies Ministry, Its Contribution To Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Putin Praises Work of Emergencies Ministry, Its Contribution to Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and Russian rescuers for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus and their role in eliminating the consequences of environmental catastrophes this year.

"I would like to say the kindest words to the veterans of the department and, of course, to thank the entire team of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia for their effective work this year - for their professionalism in eliminating the consequences of heavy rains and typhoons in the Far East, the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk, and other emergency situations.

I would like to highlight your participation in the fight against the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection," Putin said on Emergency Rescuer's Day, marked in Russia on December 27.

The Russian President pointed out that the Ministry of Emergency Situations celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Putin said that Russian rescuers continue to demonstrate discipline, courage, empathy and compassion in saving the lives of people and protecting their health and well-being.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Norilsk December Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

3 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

3 hours ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

4 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

4 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.