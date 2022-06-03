Putin Predicts Situation With Global Fertilizers to Worsen Due to Sanctions

The situation with global fertilizers will worsen due to sanctions, food prices will only rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The situation with global fertilizers will worsen due to sanctions, food prices will only rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The situation (with fertilizers) will worsen, because the Americans, the Britons imposed sanctions on our fertilizers, then realizing what was happening, the Americans lifted the sanctions, but the Europeans did not.

They themselves, in contact with me, say: 'Yes, yes, we need to think about it, we need to do something about it,' but today they only aggravated this situation. This will worsen the situation on the global fertilizer markets, which means that the prospects for the harvest will be much more modest, which means that prices will only go up," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Putin, "this is an absolutely short-sighted, erroneous, simply stupid policy that leads to a dead end."