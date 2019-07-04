UrduPoint.com
Putin Presents Pope Francis With Icon, Gets Drawing With Vatican View As Gift

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:23 PM

Putin Presents Pope Francis With Icon, Gets Drawing With Vatican View as Gift

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to the Vatican on Thursday, presented Pope Francis with a Saints Peter and Paul Icon as well as an album of Michelangelo works, while the pontiff gifted the Russian leader a medal, address to the youth and 18th century picture with a view on the Vatican.

Presenting the picture, Pope Francis noted: "So that you do not forget Rome - here is an 18th century drawing."

Putin, in turn, pledged to find the most worthy place for the piece of art.

Russian reporters covering the visit, meanwhile, received rosaries with a silver crucifix from the pontiff. Pope Francis also shook hands with all members of the Russian delegation and journalists.

The riza icon that Putin presented to the Pope was made at an art and production enterprise of the Russian Orthodox Church, Sofrino, with prices for such works totaling up to 119,000 rubles ($1,900), according to the company's website.

