Putin, President of Ecuador Discuss COVD-19 Response, Other Issues - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, discussed COVID-19 response, economic cooperation and other issues during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"During the discussion of the issues of Russian-Ecuadorian relations, the mutual readiness was confirmed to intensify efforts to develop cooperation in the political, trade, economic and other spheres. The issues of joint fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection were also considered," the Kremlin said in a statement.