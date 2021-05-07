Putin, President of Tajikistan Plan to Discuss Afghanistan at Saturday Talks - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon plan to discuss Afghanistan and the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border at their talks on May 8, the Kremlin said Friday.

"They are planning to exchange opinions on important regional issues, including Afghanistan and ensuring stabilization on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," the Kremlin said.