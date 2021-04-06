UrduPoint.com
Putin Prioritizes Safety Of Russian Citizens In Donbas - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches the greatest importance to safety of all Russians, including those who live in the breakaway Donbas region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I will not answer this question now.

The safety and the fate of the Russian citizens are certainly an absolute priority for the Russian state and President Putin personally," Peskov told reporters, asked what steps Russia will take to protect its citizens if tensions in Donbas escalate.

The Kremlin spokesman specified it would be inappropriate to discuss potential steps, as the situation is really tense, and any statements "can be used to misrepresent the situation, and this could contribute to aggravating tensions."

