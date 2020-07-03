UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:36 PM

Putin Prioritizes Strengthening of Russian Political System - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is constantly working on the strengthening of the country's political system, as it is one of his priorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is constantly working on the strengthening of the country's political system, as it is one of his priorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the development, necessary for the full and irreversible strengthening of the state, is ongoing. And a very important, significant step within the context was the process of amending the constitution, Peskov added, a day after the authorities announced that over 70 percent of Russian nationals supported amendments to the existing constitution in a nationwide vote.

"You know that Vladimir Putin is constantly working on this, [which is] in fact, one of the priorities of his work," Peskov said.

In addition, Peskov said that the government continued to work on a national plan for economic recovery and, within the context, joint activities of the cabinet and the president had been planned.

The official noted that the government was already working on the implementation of the provisions of this plan, as "in this case, the situation is unprecedented, it cannot wait."

