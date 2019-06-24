Putin Prolongs Food Embargo on Western States to December 31, 2020 - Decree

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has prolonged food embargo against states that have targeted Russia with sanctions by one year, to December 31, 2020, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has prolonged food embargo against states that have targeted Russia with sanctions by one year, to December 31, 2020, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal.

"To prolong from January 1 to December 31, 2020, certain individual economic measures envisioned by the presidential decree ...

On using certain individual economic measures to protect the security of the Russian Federation," the decree read.

The West accused Moscow in 2014 of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on the country, while Russia denied the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the countries that targeted it with sanctions: the United States, EU member states, Canada, Austria, Norway, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland and Lichtenstein.