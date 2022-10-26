UrduPoint.com

Putin Prolongs Restrictions On Trade With Unfriendly Countries Until End Of 2023 - Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Putin Prolongs Restrictions on Trade With Unfriendly Countries Until End of 2023 - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has prolonged restrictions on trade in certain kinds of products and raw materials with unfriendly countries until the end of 2023, according to a decree published on Wednesday.

A new document signed by Putin prolongs restrictive measures on trade in certain goods, including telecom, medical equipment and raw materials, to unfriendly countries until the end of 2023. The measures that were enshrined in a decree from March 8 were initially in effect until December 31, 2022.

