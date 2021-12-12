UrduPoint.com

Putin Promised Biden To Meet Again During Recent Video Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Promised Biden to Meet Again During Recent Video Talks

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 12 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to meet again during their recent online talks, according to video footage broadcast by Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

The Russian president said that they would definitely meet again and he would very much like for it to happen.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the leaders agreed to have another conversation after talks between their representatives.

"The presidents agreed that after those trusted representatives do some work, they will have to talk once again, perhaps with the help of the same video format," Peskov told Rossiya 1, adding that both presidents liked that way of having a meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same December Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

23 minutes ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

2 hours ago
 Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.