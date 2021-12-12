Putin Promised Biden to Meet Again During Recent Video Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 12 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to meet again during their recent online talks, according to video footage broadcast by Rossiya 1 on Sunday.

The Russian president said that they would definitely meet again and he would very much like for it to happen.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the leaders agreed to have another conversation after talks between their representatives.

"The presidents agreed that after those trusted representatives do some work, they will have to talk once again, perhaps with the help of the same video format," Peskov told Rossiya 1, adding that both presidents liked that way of having a meeting.