Putin Promises to Brief CSTO Colleagues on Situation Related to Events in Ukraine

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to inform the leaders of the CSTO countries about the situation related to the events in Ukraine.

"Dear colleagues, I will present to you separately the information on the situation related to the events in Ukraine," he said during a meeting with colleagues in the CSTO.