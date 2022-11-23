Putin Promises To Brief CSTO Colleagues On Situation Related To Events In Ukraine
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to inform the leaders of the CSTO countries about the situation related to the events in Ukraine.
"Dear colleagues, I will present to you separately the information on the situation related to the events in Ukraine," he said during a meeting with colleagues in the CSTO.