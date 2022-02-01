(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced the intention to brief him on Russia's idea of security guarantees and how the process was developing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced the intention to brief him on Russia's idea of security guarantees and how the process was developing.

"It would be very important for me to exchange views with you in the field of security. It is known that we sent our proposals to the United States on concluding written obligations in this regard. I will be happy to brief you on how this process is developing," Putin said.