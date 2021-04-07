UrduPoint.com
Putin Promises To Resolve Issue Of Necessary Deliveries Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Armenia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Putin Promises to Resolve Issue of Necessary Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccines to Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday promised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resolve issues with necessary deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia but added that Moscow continues to prioritize supplies for Russian citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday promised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resolve issues with necessary deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia but added that Moscow continues to prioritize supplies for Russian citizens.

During a meeting, Pashinyan said that Yerevan intends to purchase Russian vaccines as they have proven their effectiveness.

"It is very important for us that Armenia has the opportunity to purchase this vaccine," Pashinyan said.

Putin replied that he believes this problem will be resolved.

"I think we will solve the problem. Without doing any harm to Russian citizens, Russian consumers.

Our production volume is comparable to the demand inside the country," Putin replied.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia will receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Russia on Thursday and expects further deliveries.

"We are working very closely to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, we will receive the first batch of Russian vaccine tomorrow, and we hope to purchase a large amount of Russian vaccine, because it has proven its effectiveness in practice," the Armenian prime minister said.

Pashinyan also said that Armenia will receive 15,000 doses of the Russian vaccine on Thursday, adding that his country needs more than a million doses.

More Stories From World

