Putin Promises To Visit Belgrade During Phone Call With Serbia's Vucic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Putin Promises to Visit Belgrade During Phone Call With Serbia's Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday that he would travel to Belgrade for the opening of a new Orthodox church, scheduled for October, the Serbian presidential administration said.

"President Putin confirmed that he would visit Serbia again to attend the state ceremony of consecration of the Church of Saint Sava and noted that Russia would promote Serbian interests and protect the interests of the Serbian Orthodox Church," the statement read.

Vucic said he would be honored to welcome Putin in Belgrade and praised the contribution of Russian experts to the construction of the country's largest Christian temple.

