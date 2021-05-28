Putin Proposed to Discuss the National Security Strategy With Security Council Member

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the national security strategy at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the national security strategy at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.

"The main issue on our agenda is the Russian National Security Strategy. Let's see what is new in this area, how and to what, we need to respond: to the threats that are emerging around our country, I mean the current agenda," Putin said.