UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Proposed UNSC Big 5 Summit Could Be Starting Point For Fateful Decisions - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:41 PM

Putin-Proposed UNSC Big 5 Summit Could Be Starting Point for Fateful Decisions - Lavrov

A meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, could become a starting point for making fateful choices for the benefit of the entire world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) A meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, could become a starting point for making fateful choices for the benefit of the entire world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his counterparts to hold a 'big five' summit. Such a summit would certainly become a starting point to make fateful decisions in the interests of the entire international community," Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Putin proposed to organize a meeting between the UN Security Council permanent members � Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China France Jerusalem Vladimir Putin Geneva United Kingdom United States January

Recent Stories

World spay day observed at University of Veterinar ..

52 seconds ago

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

14 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

14 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

11 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

12 minutes ago

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.