Putin-Proposed UNSC Big 5 Summit Could Be Starting Point for Fateful Decisions - Lavrov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) A meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, could become a starting point for making fateful choices for the benefit of the entire world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his counterparts to hold a 'big five' summit. Such a summit would certainly become a starting point to make fateful decisions in the interests of the entire international community," Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Putin proposed to organize a meeting between the UN Security Council permanent members � Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.