Putin Proposes At EEU Summit To Create Eurasian Credit Rating Agency

Published May 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit to create a Eurasian credit rating agency that would ensure the availability of adequate assessment tools to manage the growing economic activity in the integration structure.

"It would be useful to establish a Eurasian rating agency that would ensure the availability of adequate assessment tools to manage the growing economic activity in the territory of the EEU. But here we need, of course, principled approaches, strict criteria and the ability to obey these criteria. To make the work absolutely objective," Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

