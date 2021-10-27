Putin Proposes Convening Ministerial Talks on Tourism on ASEAN Forum Sidelines in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Wednesday convening a ministerial meeting on tourism on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Cambodia in January.

"Russia has come up with an idea to adopt a joint statement in support for the tourism industry. There is a specific initiative to organize a meeting of relevant agencies' heads already in January 2022 on the sidelines of the ASEAN tourism forum in Cambodia. Such contacts could become regular in the future," Putin said at the ASEAN Summit.