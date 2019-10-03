Putin Proposes Creation of New Security Body in Persian Gulf Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a brand new organization for security and cooperation should be created in the Persian Gulf region with participation of Russia, China, the EU and the United States

"We propose to put aside the accumulated prejudices, mutual claims and, in fact, attempt to create from scratch an organization for security and cooperation in this region, which, in addition to the Gulf countries, could also include Russia, China, the United States, the EU, India and other interested states as observers," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.