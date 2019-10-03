UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Proposes Creation Of New Security Body In Persian Gulf Region

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Putin Proposes Creation of New Security Body in Persian Gulf Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a brand new organization for security and cooperation should be created in the Persian Gulf region with participation of Russia, China, the EU and the United States

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a brand new organization for security and cooperation should be created in the Persian Gulf region with participation of Russia, China, the EU and the United States.

"We propose to put aside the accumulated prejudices, mutual claims and, in fact, attempt to create from scratch an organization for security and cooperation in this region, which, in addition to the Gulf countries, could also include Russia, China, the United States, the EU, India and other interested states as observers," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

India Russia China Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

31 minutes ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

46 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

1 hour ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.