Putin Proposes Creation of UN Agency to Combat Maritime Crime

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) OGARYOVO, Russia, August 9 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to consider creating a special agency within the United Nations that would deal with maritime crime.

"In our opinion, it would be useful to exchange on a regular basis best practices in countering piracy, armed robbery and other criminal activity at sea. In this context, we could consider creating a special agency within the UN, which would directly deal with the problems of combating maritime crime in different regions," Putin said at a conference at the UN Security Council on maritime security.

He explained that such agency would rely on the support of the UN member states and would actively involve experts, representatives of civil society, researchers and even private business in its work.

"We hope that our partners will actively consider the Russian proposal," the Russian president said.

There are many threats on sea routes, so it is necessary to establish more effective interaction in the fight against transnational crime, Putin noted.

"The seas and oceans have always connected people and civilizations. Unfortunately, there are also many threats on sea routes. And that is why it is so important that today we are considering substantive, practical issues related to the fight against piracy in the 21st century, with a view to establishing a more effective countering transnational crime and preventing the use of the seas and oceans for criminal purposes," he said.

According to Putin, in order to "achieve real success in this direction, it is necessary to unite the efforts of both all interested states and international organizations, regional agencies, with the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council."

Russia strives to contribute to ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and Atlantic areas, where cases of sea piracy have become more frequent, Putin said.

"And of course, we strive to contribute to ensuring security in the Persian Gulf zone, in the Atlantic, in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea, where cases of sea robbery with taking hostages have become more frequent," the president said.