Putin Proposes Extending Bonus Payments for Medics Treating COVID-19 Patients for October

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday offered to prolong the existing program of additional payments to medics treating COVID-19 patients into October, saying he is well-disposed to the idea of paying for actual hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday offered to prolong the existing program of additional payments to medics treating COVID-19 patients into October, saying he is well-disposed to the idea of paying for actual hours.

Earlier in the day, during a government meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova offered to make additional payments per actual work hours, saying that the medical community considers it socially just.

"Regarding additional payments to medical workers, if people think that the option proposed by the government is more socially just, by all means, I have nothing against it," Putin said.

The president also suggested that after October, the payment mechanism should be changed to a variant that is more agreeable to the medical community.

Putin recalled that the current payments program is set to expire on October 1, and there was little time left for making adjustments.

Russia has confirmed a total of more than 1.1 million cases, with 20,545 fatalities.

The president has ordered to support medical and social workers who help patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. The program is funded by the government reserve fund.