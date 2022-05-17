Putin Proposes Granting CIS Observer Status in Collective Security Treaty Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed granting the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer status in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Speaking at the CSTO summit, the Russian leader noted the importance of the strong coordination between the CSTO participants in the field of foreign policy, concerted action at the UN and other multilateral platforms.

"In this context, we should build up cooperation with our natural partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CIS.

As a matter of fact, in our opinion, it would be appropriate and right, this is to be discussed, to grant the CIS an observer status in the CSTO," Putin said at the CSTO summit in Moscow.

The CSTO summit dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.