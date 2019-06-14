Putin Proposes Holding Forum of SCO Heads of Regions in Early 2020

(@imziishan)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday to organize a forum of the heads of regions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in early 2020.

"The initiative to establish this [the forum] belongs to Russia. And we propose to hold the first meeting of the forum at the beginning of next year," Putin said at the Council of SCO heads of state.

He stressed that the forum would contribute to the development of mutually beneficial interregional trade, investment and humanitarian contacts within the SCO.

The SCO, established in 2001, initially included China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as permanent members. India and Pakistan were granted the status of full member in June 2017. The group's key goals include cooperation in the area of international security and counterterrorism.