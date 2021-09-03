Putin Proposes Launching International Expedition to Arctic High Latitudes

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday launching an international expedition to high latitudes in the Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday launching an international expedition to high latitudes in the Arctic.

"Arctic has a huge influence on the global climate. It is important to understand the ongoing processes and be able to make forecasts. We need precise scientific data.

Therefore, I ask to accelerate the effort to create the national center for permafrost monitoring ... As Russia currently heads the Arctic Council, we propose launching an international expedition to the Arctic high latitudes. The North Pole drifting scientific station will be the base of the expedition, since it has all the necessary equipment," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.