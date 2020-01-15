UrduPoint.com
Putin Proposes Referendum On Constitutional Changes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Putin proposes referendum on constitutional changes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a referendum on amending Russia's constitution to increase the powers of parliament while maintaining a strong presidential system

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a referendum on amending Russia's constitution to increase the powers of parliament while maintaining a strong presidential system.

"I consider it necessary to conduct a vote by the country's citizens on an entire package of proposed amendments to the country's constitution," Putin said in his annual address to lawmakers, without specifying any date for a vote.

