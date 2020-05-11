UrduPoint.com
Putin Proposes Social Security Deductions For Self-Employed Affected By Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:45 PM

Putin Proposes Social Security Deductions for Self-Employed Affected by Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to make deductions of one minimum monthly wage from social security contributions paid by self-employed who have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to make deductions of one minimum monthly wage from social security contributions paid by self-employed who have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"Now, it is necessary to reduce the fiscal burden on individual entrepreneurs who are involved in the most affected sectors.

I propose to provide them with a tax deduction this year in the amount of one minimum monthly wage in respect of social security contributions and, thereby, also additionally support them in this difficult period," Putin said at a government meeting.

The leader also proposed to provide all self-employed over 650,000 individual entrepreneurs with one minimum monthly wage each to allow them make tax payments this year without spending their own funds.

