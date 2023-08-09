Open Menu

Putin Proposes To Alter Procedure Of Informing Council Of Europe On Martial Law In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Putin Proposes to Alter Procedure of Informing Council of Europe on Martial Law in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a bill to the lower house of the parliament that suggests changing the procedure for informing international organizations about the introduction of martial law and a state of emergency in Russia, including a clause that the head of the Council of Europe will not have to be informed about it.

According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in the Federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.

Related Topics

Martial Law Russia Europe Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

3 minutes ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

38 minutes ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

12 hours ago
UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World