Putin Proposes to Alter Procedure of Informing Council of Europe on Martial Law in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a bill to the lower house of the parliament that suggests changing the procedure for informing international organizations about the introduction of martial law and a state of emergency in Russia, including a clause that the head of the Council of Europe will not have to be informed about it.

According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in the Federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.