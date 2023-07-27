Open Menu

Putin Proposes To Create Joint Russia-Africa Information Space

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Putin Proposes to Create Joint Russia-Africa Information Space

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to create a joint information space shared by Russia and Africa to broadcast fair information.

"We propose to work towards the creation of a common information space in Russia and Africa, within which fair, unbiased information about events taking place in the world will be broadcast to Russian and African audiences," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit, and mentioned Sputnik and the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

