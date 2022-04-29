UrduPoint.com

Putin Proposes To Discuss Security Considering Situation In Afghanistan At Council

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Putin Proposes to Discuss Security Considering Situation in Afghanistan at Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the country's security considering the situation in Afghanistan during a meeting with members of the Security Council on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the country's security considering the situation in Afghanistan during a meeting with members of the Security Council on Friday.

"The focus of our attention from the point of view of ensuring the security of the country is, of course, the events related to providing assistance to our people in Donbas, with a special military operation in Ukraine.

But we also have other issues that are of great interest from the point of view of ensuring the security of our country, including in the southern direction, so today we will discuss this issue in relation to the events in Afghanistan and in this region in general, in this direction," Putin said.

