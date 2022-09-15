Putin Proposes to Extend Russia-China-Mongolia Economic Corridor Program for 5 Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to extend the Russia-China-Mongolia economic corridor program for 5 years during a meeting with his Chinese and Mongolian counterparts

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to extend the Russia-China-Mongolia economic corridor program for 5 years during a meeting with his Chinese and Mongolian counterparts.

"Taking into account the already accumulated experience of cooperation on the trilateral track, we propose to focus our efforts on the consistent implementation of the program for the development of the Russian-Chinese-Mongolian economic corridor, which is developing successfully, and extend it for another five years," Putin said, adding that it is necessary to continue work on expanding the capacity of the Ulaanbaatar railway.

Putin also proposed to consider expanding and modernizing the transport corridor through the eastern part of Mongolia.